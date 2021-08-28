AB PM-JAY universal health coverage review in J&K concludes
Srinagar: Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO), National Health Authority (NHA), GoI, Praveen Geedam Saturday chaired a meeting to review the progress and performance of AB PM-JAY and AB PM-JAY SEHAT schemes in J&K.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that CEO State Health Agency J&K, Dr Doifode Sagar Dattatray, MD National Health Mission Choudhary Muhammad Yasin, Principal GMC Srinagar Dr Samia Rashid, Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather and other senior officers of the department attended the meeting.
Principal GMC Jammu, Director Health Services Jammu, medical superintendents of tertiary care hospitals, medical superintendents of district hospitals, CMOs of all the districts and other concerned officials participated in the meeting through video conferencing.
ACEO NHA Dr Praveen Geedam said that J&K had done exceptionally well in the implementation of the scheme on the ground.
Dr Parveen said that there was a need for complete bank integration, claim settlement as per defined TAT, and strengthening DIUs for smooth implementation of AB PM-JAY universal health coverage.
On the occasion CEO, AB PM-JAY, J&K gave a detailed presentation about the progress of AB PM-JAY and AB PM-JAY SEHAT schemes.
He informed the meeting that 49.1 lakh Ayushman cards covering 14 lakh families (70 percent) have been generated across J&K which was much above the national average of 59.2%.
CEO SHA said that the State Health Agency had started a unique initiative, ‘Gaon Gaon Ayushman’ which was aimed to provide Ayushman Bharat cards to the entire population within the shortest period of time.
To ensure all eligible beneficiaries are registered under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY-SEHAT scheme, camps are set-up for on spot registration of beneficiaries by CSCs where VLEs are also being stationed for ensuring 100 percent registration and awareness activities at grass root level are done by PRI involving VLEs with door-to-door campaign by ASHAs.
The drive is being conducted in coordination with District Development Council (DDC) chairpersons of the respective areas.
Additional CEO NHA, Dr Praveen Geedam and Deputy CEO NHA Vipul Agarwal briefed Additional Chief Secretary J&K Vivek Bhardwaj about the progress of AB PM-JAY Universal Health Coverage in J&K.
ACS H&ME, J&K was informed that as per the data released by NHA, GoI, J&K figures amongst the top five states and union territories with highest number of Ayushman cards to have been generated in the last six months.
As per the data, J&K generated 19 lakh Ayushman cards in the last six months and proportional to the total beneficiary base, J&K is the best performing state or UT vis-à-vis Ayushman card generation in the last six months.