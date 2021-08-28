AB PM-JAY universal health coverage review in J&K concludes

Srinagar: Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO), National Health Authority (NHA), GoI, Praveen Geedam Saturday chaired a meeting to review the progress and performance of AB PM-JAY and AB PM-JAY SEHAT schemes in J&K.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that CEO State Health Agency J&K, Dr Doifode Sagar Dattatray, MD National Health Mission Choudhary Muhammad Yasin, Principal GMC Srinagar Dr Samia Rashid, Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather and other senior officers of the department attended the meeting.

Principal GMC Jammu, Director Health Services Jammu, medical superintendents of tertiary care hospitals, medical superintendents of district hospitals, CMOs of all the districts and other concerned officials participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

ACEO NHA Dr Praveen Geedam said that J&K had done exceptionally well in the implementation of the scheme on the ground.

Dr Parveen said that there was a need for complete bank integration, claim settlement as per defined TAT, and strengthening DIUs for smooth implementation of AB PM-JAY universal health coverage.