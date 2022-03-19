AB PMJAY SEHAT | Proving miraculous towards ensuring free medicare to numerous hapless poor, needy: Government

Jammu: Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme has emerged as a ray of hope for numerous poor families who cannot afford health treatment at prestigious and premier medical institutes of the country, said an official press release.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration, in its endeavor to provide optimum benefit of this miraculous healthcare scheme to people of Jammu and Kashmir, launched the SEHAT scheme in convergence with AB-PMJAY by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.
J&K government’s efforts supported by central government have done a commendable job in providing succour to all sections of the society through a network of innovative and people friendly programmes launched in the UT. Jammu and Kashmir being demographically disadvantages and inaccessible location received focused attention of both the governments in welfare and development of people here.
Pankaj Kumar, a 26 year old youth, who since his childhood had been working in the fields of his fellow villagers to feed his family, feels privileged to narrate his tale of struggle in getting his leg surgery done free of cost through AB PMJAY Sehat scheme.
Narrating his ordeals, Kumar recalled that how distressed and hapless he was when he got his leg broken while working in his house to repair the wall of his courtyard.
“I was extremely shattered after this accident and was more than worried about my old parents; who will look after them now,” Kumar said.
“Doctors asked my family to arrange money for surgery of my leg. I knew we had no savings and it was beyond my reach to meet the expenses for my treatment”, Kumar added.
“Then, I came to know about Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) scheme through one of my neighbors which came as a ray of hope for the whole family making an end to our woes,”he said.
After completing all the requisite formalities, a golden card was issued in his favour and he had his surgery under PMAY SEHAT card free of cost.
“It was not less than a miracle, SEHAT card helped us a lot, as our financial condition was not good and my treatment was almost impossible without this scheme," he maintained while expressing gratitude to Center and UT government for launching this poor friendly scheme.
As per official figures around 29 Lakh beneficiaries have been registered so far in Jammu division. The Health Department has expedited the registration process as the Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha has set the deadline for March 31, 2022 for completing the registration process.