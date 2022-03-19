AB PMJAY SEHAT | Proving miraculous towards ensuring free medicare to numerous hapless poor, needy: Government

Narrating his ordeals, Kumar recalled that how distressed and hapless he was when he got his leg broken while working in his house to repair the wall of his courtyard.

“I was extremely shattered after this accident and was more than worried about my old parents; who will look after them now,” Kumar said.

“Doctors asked my family to arrange money for surgery of my leg. I knew we had no savings and it was beyond my reach to meet the expenses for my treatment”, Kumar added.

“Then, I came to know about Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) scheme through one of my neighbors which came as a ray of hope for the whole family making an end to our woes,”he said.