Absence of Genome Sequencing hampers fight against COVID19 in J&K

In the past year, the J & K Government has many times announced that WGS facilities would be set up in both Jammu and Kashmir. However, the UT is still dependent on the network of labs outside J&K, currently over-burdened with samples from many states.

Additional Chief Secretary J&K Government, Health and Medical Education Vivek Bhardwaj said that two Genome Sequencing equipment had been ordered after being tendered.

“The machines will be delivered very shortly and we will have the facility functional shortly in both the divisions soon,” he said. However, he said at present the role of WGS was “very limited”. “Even without sequencing, we know it is mostly Omicron now,” he said while referring to the fast-spreading nature of the Variant.