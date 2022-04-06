ACS Health holds meeting regarding healthcare initiatives under Ayushman Bharat scheme

Jammu: Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Vivek Bhardwaj, today chaired a meeting of Deputy Commissioners, Principals of Government Medical Colleges, Director Health Services and Chief Medical Officers of all the districts regarding monitoring and strategizing various healthcare initiatives under Ayushman Bharat scheme.
The meeting was also attended by Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), Choudhary Muhammad Yasin.
Additional Chief Secretary announced 11 mobile units for hilly districts of J&K.
On the occasion, District Hospital Udhampur was rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh under Kaya Kalp rewards for the financial year 21-22 while District Hospital Reasi stood second in the category.
Besides, awards under various categories were also given to Community Health Centre Pattan and Community Health Centre Ram Nagar among various other Community Health Centres and Primary Health Centres. The winners were also asked to apply for NQAS certification.
Additional Chief Secretary sought progress report regarding implementation of Ayushmann Bharat Digital Mission. He also assessed progress on BIS registration of Ayushman Bharat Golden Cards.
Vivek Bhardwaj took strong note of dismal progress on IPD conversion under Ayushman Bharat scheme. He asked for initiating disciplinary action against the erring officers with strict directions for achieving 75% targets within the next 15 days.
He issued similar directions for GMCs and tertiary care hospitals. He asked the officers to streamline Mera Aspatal Patient Feedback System.
He directed all the DDCs for ensuring completion of pediatric and maternal ICUs in all districts before end of April.
District Development Commissioners were directed to ensure internet connectivity, appropriate repairs and diagnostic facilities in view of the third anniversary of e-Sanjeevani tele-consultation which falls on April 14 this year.
Vivek Bhardwaj had detailed discussion with District Development Commissioners regarding Emergency First Responder Training to Panchayat Youth Club members under Mission Youth. Two day training would be given to local youth in emergency procedures like CPR, first-aid and administering tourniquet, he added. He asked the Deputy Commissioners and Chief Medical Officers to identify training venues in this regard.
Additional Chief Secretary sought information about all meetings of District Advisory Committee held in the past six months regarding implementation of PCPNDT Act.
He also took stock of Block Health Mela scheduled to be conducted this month under NHM.