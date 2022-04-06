ACS Health holds meeting regarding healthcare initiatives under Ayushman Bharat scheme

On the occasion, District Hospital Udhampur was rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh under Kaya Kalp rewards for the financial year 21-22 while District Hospital Reasi stood second in the category.

Besides, awards under various categories were also given to Community Health Centre Pattan and Community Health Centre Ram Nagar among various other Community Health Centres and Primary Health Centres. The winners were also asked to apply for NQAS certification.

Additional Chief Secretary sought progress report regarding implementation of Ayushmann Bharat Digital Mission. He also assessed progress on BIS registration of Ayushman Bharat Golden Cards.