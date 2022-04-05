Addiction Treatment Facility in GMC Anantnag still not operational

Anantnag: The Addiction Treatment Facility (ATF) at Government Medical College Anantnag is yet to be made functional even as it had got the approval 18 months back.

In September 2020 the College got approval from the All India Medical Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for the setting of the outdoor facility.

The initiative coordinated by National Drug Dependence Treatment Center, department of psychiatry AIIMS is funded by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MOSJE) , Government of India.