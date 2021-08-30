Administration reviews Covid vaccination status

He enquired about the prevention measures and the treatment of the patients.

The advisor lauded the salutary work being done by the doctors and staff.

He also interacted with the staff and noted the suggestions and requirements of the doctors and paramedical staff there and gave on-spot directions.

The advisor during the visit also saw the proposed new hospital building site at Pahalgam.

He was briefed by the concerned executive engineer about the details of the new building and informed that the new building would have a 50 beds facility.

The advisor directed the officers of the concerned executing agency that the work on the new building should be completed at the earliest keeping in view the importance of Pahalgam being a favourite tourist destination and also the requirements of its inhabitants and those of the adjoining areas.

He also discussed the Covid situation and other health and medical care-related issues of district Anantnag with the Director Health and other officers.

During the visit, Advisor Bhatnagar also inspected NTPHC Pahalgam and reviewed its functioning.

The advisor also interacted with the locals and they demanded up-gradation of healthcare facilities in and around Pahalgam.

He assured them that all the possible help would be given to people and healthcare facilities made up to the mark.

The advisor also appealed to the people to follow Covid SOPs and go for vaccination.