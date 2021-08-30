Administration reviews Covid vaccination status

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar Monday visited Sub-District Hospital Pahalgam and reviewed the status of Covid vaccination and sampling besides reviewing its functioning and the facilities being provided to the public there.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the advisor was accompanied by Director Health Services Kashmir, Mushtaq Ahmed Rather, executive engineer and other concerned officers of the Health department.
During the visit, Advisor Bhatnagar took a detailed tour of the hospital and inspected all its sections. The advisor also interacted with the doctors and staff of the hospital.
He enquired about the prevention measures and the treatment of the patients.
The advisor lauded the salutary work being done by the doctors and staff.
He also interacted with the staff and noted the suggestions and requirements of the doctors and paramedical staff there and gave on-spot directions.
The advisor during the visit also saw the proposed new hospital building site at Pahalgam.
He was briefed by the concerned executive engineer about the details of the new building and informed that the new building would have a 50 beds facility.
The advisor directed the officers of the concerned executing agency that the work on the new building should be completed at the earliest keeping in view the importance of Pahalgam being a favourite tourist destination and also the requirements of its inhabitants and those of the adjoining areas.
He also discussed the Covid situation and other health and medical care-related issues of district Anantnag with the Director Health and other officers.
During the visit, Advisor Bhatnagar also inspected NTPHC Pahalgam and reviewed its functioning.
The advisor also interacted with the locals and they demanded up-gradation of healthcare facilities in and around Pahalgam.
He assured them that all the possible help would be given to people and healthcare facilities made up to the mark.
The advisor also appealed to the people to follow Covid SOPs and go for vaccination.