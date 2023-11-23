Advanced Laparoscopic procedure performed at DH Shopian

Shopian, Nov 23: A first of its kind, Laparoscopic, Trans-abdominal Preperitoneal (TAPP) Meshplasty for inguinal indirect hernia was performed on Thursday at District Hospital, Shopian.

The procedure was done by a team consisting of Consultant Surgeons, Dr Muhammad Shafi, Dr Taj Din assisted by OT technicians. The Anaesthesia team consisted of Dr Atif, Dr Irfan and Dr Shabir.

Based on clinical examination and relevant investigations, TAPP was planned and successfully done and the patient was discharged on the 2nd post-operative day, informed the MS DH.

All logistic support was provided by MS District Hospital Shopian, Dr Rubeena Maqbool.

The procedure including medicine was done free of cost under the scheme of AB- PMJAY.