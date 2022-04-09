Alamdar Nursing College commemorates World Health Day

Charari Sharief: Alamdar Memorial College of Nursing and Medical Technology (AMCON&MT), Charar-i-Sharief, a constituent college of Islamic University of Science & Technology (IUST) Awantipora celebrated the ‘World Health Day’ on the theme “Our Planet Our Health.”

The programme was part of multiple events organised by the Varsity on this occasion. Principal AMCONMT organising chairperson of the event, Prof. (Dr.) Mehmooda Regu enlightened the audience about the urgency of creating awareness among people about the sustainable development goals committed to achieving equitable health.