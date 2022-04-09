Alamdar Nursing College commemorates World Health Day

Charari Sharief: Alamdar Memorial College of Nursing and Medical Technology (AMCON&MT), Charar-i-Sharief, a constituent college of Islamic University of Science & Technology (IUST) Awantipora celebrated the ‘World Health Day’ on the theme “Our Planet Our Health.”
The programme was part of multiple events organised by the Varsity on this occasion. Principal AMCONMT organising chairperson of the event, Prof. (Dr.) Mehmooda Regu enlightened the audience about the urgency of creating awareness among people about the sustainable development goals committed to achieving equitable health.
Earlier, a welcome address was presented by Bushra Mushtaq, the organizing secretary of the event who highlighted various avoidable environmental causes and climate crises which are the biggest health threat facing humanity.
The programme included a debate competition on the theme followed by presentations by the B.Sc. Nursing students of AMCONMT.
Furthermore, health related awareness was disseminated among the audience by medium of role play prepared by B.Sc. Nursing 3rd year students. The programme concluded with the prize and certificate distribution among the winners and felicitation of the participants.