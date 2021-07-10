Allow only vaccinated tourists in J&K: FICCI-J&K

Srinagar: Irfaan Ahmed Guju Chairman FICCI J&K State Council and MD IA Multi Ventures Pvt Ltd today said that the possibility of a third wave cannot be ruled out and to minimise the impact from travellers only vaccinated tourists should be allowed to visit J&K.

According to a statement issued here, addressing a webinar on ‘COVID 19: Vaccination, the Next Wave and Way Forward’ today he said “if everyone universally practices Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), there is optimum containment and an escalation in vaccination coverage, Technically, with the best and comprehensive efforts, the third wave can be avoided.”

DrSaleem Ur Rehman Director General, Directorate of Family Welfare, Government of Jammu and Kashmir in his address said that people should get vaccinated as soon as possible so as to protect from the possible third wave. He said that pregnant ladies and lactating mothers should get vaccinated on priority.