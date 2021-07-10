Allow only vaccinated tourists in J&K: FICCI-J&K

Srinagar: Irfaan Ahmed Guju Chairman FICCI J&K State Council and MD IA Multi Ventures Pvt Ltd today said that the possibility of a third wave cannot be ruled out and to minimise the impact from travellers only vaccinated tourists should be allowed to visit J&K.
According to a statement issued here, addressing a webinar on ‘COVID 19: Vaccination, the Next Wave and Way Forward’ today he said “if everyone universally practices Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), there is optimum containment and an escalation in vaccination coverage, Technically, with the best and comprehensive efforts, the third wave can be avoided.”
DrSaleem Ur Rehman Director General, Directorate of Family Welfare, Government of Jammu and Kashmir in his address said that people should get vaccinated as soon as possible so as to protect from the possible third wave. He said that pregnant ladies and lactating mothers should get vaccinated on priority.
On paediatric and third wave DrSaleem Ur Rehman said “work is in process and drug controller general of India has granted permission for conducting the phase 2/3 clinical trail of Bharat biotech covaxin among children’s from age 2-18 years and trials are under way at AIIMS.” He sad that virus evolution is expected, and the more SARs – Cov-2 circulates, the more opportunities it has to evolve.
After getting designated COVID -19 hospitals (500 beds in J&K by DRDO), enhancement of oxygen generation and recruitment of additional manpower, work should start on enhancing the industrial capabilities, he said adding that “protect yourself with 3Ws ( wash your hand, watch your distance, Wear Mask.)”
Dr Naveed Nazir Professor & Head Chest Medicine, GMC Srinagar said, “we don’t know how severe it will be in wave 3rd if it hit UT of J&K. To avert the catastrophic consequences, vaccination should be topmost priority, especially for the children who could be the next vulnerable group.”
Dr Mir Waseem, Physician Specialist Government Medical College Baramulla, said 100% vaccination has been achieved in above 45 age group. “50 Lakh people have been vaccinated with 1 dose and 8 lakh people with both the jabs now in UT of J&K,” he said.
Rajesh Sharma, Co – Chairman, FICCI J&K State Council, M D Skipper Overseas Pvt Ltd expressed his views on role of industries and corporates who will play a vital role to avoid the Covid wave 3rd.