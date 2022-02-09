Amandeep Hospital performs 7500 cleft lip surgeries

A statement of the hospital issued here said that it attained a major milestone in its Smile Train project by providing surgical intervention for the correction of facial deformities, through successful surgeries performed under this project over the years. Dr Ravi Kumar Mahajan, HOD, Chief Plastic, Microvascular and Reconstructive Surgeon, Amandeep Group of Hospitals, and President, Association of Plastic Surgeons of India, said that the AHPL had launched the Smile Train project in 2004 to perform cleft lip surgeries on patients needing the same.