Amda Kadal declared red zone

Srinagar: Around six members of a family tested positive for Covid19 in Amda Kadal area of Srinagar district forcing authorities to declare the area as Red zone.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Sub divisional Magistrate (SDM) Srinagar, Owais Ahmad who is also the nodal officer for Covid19 management confirmed that six members of a family tested positive for Covid19.
"The area has been declared red zone and it will be sealed tomorrow to restrict the public movement in the area," he said.
All the preventive measures will be put in place to control the spread of virus.
"We will also start testing of other people in the area," he said.
About the rising cases of Covid19 from Srinagar he said it was a cause of worry for the administration.
"People do not understand that Covid19 has not gone yet. People are participating in gathering, marriages and other functions," Owais Ahmad said.
Notably on Thursday J&K reported around 170 cases out of which 41 percent cases were reported from Srinagar district.
"We know that half of the cases are reported from Srinagar and we are taking measures to control the spread. We are imposing fine on people who breach Covid19 guidelines. People have to understand the situation and behave accordingly," he said.
The Nodal Officer said around 16 cases also tested positive in Baghwanpora area which was already declared as red zone.
"16 people tested positive for Covid19 during random testing today. They are the contact of people who have already tested positive," he said.