Amda Kadal declared red zone

Srinagar: Around six members of a family tested positive for Covid19 in Amda Kadal area of Srinagar district forcing authorities to declare the area as Red zone.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Sub divisional Magistrate (SDM) Srinagar, Owais Ahmad who is also the nodal officer for Covid19 management confirmed that six members of a family tested positive for Covid19.

"The area has been declared red zone and it will be sealed tomorrow to restrict the public movement in the area," he said.

All the preventive measures will be put in place to control the spread of virus.

"We will also start testing of other people in the area," he said.