Anantnag GMC Principal feted by Ophthalmic body

Anantnag: Principal Government Medical College Anantnag, Dr (Prof) Syed Tariq Qureshi, was awarded by the Forum of Ophthalmic Professor's of India.
Dr Qureshi who is also the leading ophthalmologist of the Valley was awarded by National Assembly of Forum of Ophthalmic Professor's of India held at Raigarh Chhattisgarh on April 2 and 3.
"The award includes a merit certificate and citation for meritorious services in the field of Ophthalmology over the past six years.”
Dr Qureshi has also started Advanced Vitreo-Retinal Services at the department of ophthalmology in GMC Anantnag.
His efforts as one of the leading ophthalmologists have been very well appreciated and acknowledged worldwide during the past many years.
Faculty, Consultants, Medical Officers and other staff of the Government Medical College and hospital Anantnag congratulated the Principal for this marvelous feat
."We are very hopeful that the Principal will bring many more laurels to GMC Anantnag and take the college to new heights, "they said.