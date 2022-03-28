Artificial sweeteners not safe, may up cancer risk: Study

London: Love to consume soft drinks with no added sugars, table-top sweeteners, and yogurt/cottage cheese containing artificial sweeteners? Beware, you may be at increased risk of cancer, warned a study.

Artificial sweeteners in food or beverages reduce added sugar content and corresponding calories while maintaining sweetness.

But the study, published in the journal PLOS Medicine, showed that people who consumed larger quantities of artificial sweeteners, particularly aspartame and acesulfame-K, had higher risk of overall cancer compared to non-consumers. Higher risks were observed for breast cancer and obesity-related cancers.