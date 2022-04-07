Aryans Group of Colleges holds ‘World Health Day’ function

Srinagar: The Aryans Group of Colleges held the ‘World Health Day’ function to stress the need for healthy living.

MLA Ghanaur, Gurlal Singh, while addressing the students and faculty members at the Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh, said that the health and education is the top priority of newly formed Bhagwant Maan Government.

“The Government will not leave any stone unturned to make the basic needs affordable and available to masses. Delhi government has set a benchmark for entire country by starting 'Mohalla clinics' and many other initiatives in health sector,” he said.