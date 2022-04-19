As cases rise in Delhi, should J&K be worried?

Another epidemiologist, Dr Rouf Hussain Rather, working in Divisional COVID19 Control Room Kashmir feels the rise of cases in J&K could not be ruled out. “But it is not necessary that Kashmir will behave the same way as Delhi in terms of the spread and infections,” he said.

He said that in 2020, the susceptibility of every population was almost the same to the new Virus. Now, he said, the spread and impact will depend on vaccination coverage, the time elapsed since the last dose of the vaccine was taken, how much of the population was infected in the previous ways, the variant that infected. “All these factors together will decide the future, how a new Variant will affect us,” he said.

He said that Kashmir had a good vaccination coverage and even the younger populations were getting vaccinated. “Yet, there still is a chance that the infections in Delhi could trigger a spike here as well,” he said, adding that this Wave most probably seems like a “milder form of Omicron”.

“As of now, there is no increase in positivity or spread of infections. The positivity rate in J&K has remained around 0.4 percent over the past five weeks,” Dr Hussain said while underlining that at present, the activity of the Virus was “minimal”.