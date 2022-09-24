Ask the doctor

Who should get the flu (Influenza) vaccination and who should not?
Everyone over the age of 6 months (Especially senior citizens) should get a flu vaccine, except people who have had a serious severe allergic reaction to the flu vaccine in the past, people who had severe egg allergy or a very rare nervous system condition called Guillian-Barre syndrome.
What is the best time for doing this vaccination?
Recent data shows that the protection of the flu vaccine lasts between four and six months. Given the Kashmir scenario of Chilai Kalan followed by Chilai Khurd and Chilai Bacha, it’s been recommended by some to push back the vaccination date to late September or early October to provide maximum protection during the peak months of infection.
Is the flu vaccine safe?
Yes, the flu vaccination is very safe.
What are the side effects of the flu vaccine?
Most people do not have any side effects. If they do happen, they are usually mild.
The most common side effects are soreness, redness, tenderness or swelling where the shot is given. The flu vaccine cannot give you the flu.
If I got a flu vaccination last year, do I need one again this year?
Yes. Each year, vaccine companies make a new vaccine from flu viruses that we expect to be present during the season.
Can I get flu and Covid-19 vaccines at the same time?
Yes, studies show that the coadministration of flu shot and covid-19 vaccine is safe and produces a good immune response.