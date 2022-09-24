Ask the doctor

Who should get the flu (Influenza) vaccination and who should not?

Everyone over the age of 6 months (Especially senior citizens) should get a flu vaccine, except people who have had a serious severe allergic reaction to the flu vaccine in the past, people who had severe egg allergy or a very rare nervous system condition called Guillian-Barre syndrome.

What is the best time for doing this vaccination?

Recent data shows that the protection of the flu vaccine lasts between four and six months. Given the Kashmir scenario of Chilai Kalan followed by Chilai Khurd and Chilai Bacha, it’s been recommended by some to push back the vaccination date to late September or early October to provide maximum protection during the peak months of infection.