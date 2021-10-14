Baramulla achieves 100% Covid-19 vaccination coverage of first dose for above-18 age group

Baramulla: The Baramulla district administration Thursday achieved the milestone in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic by attaining 100 percent Covid-19 vaccination of the first dose in the above-18 age group.
In this connection, the Baramulla district administration organised a grand function at DakBunglowBaramulla on Thursday, which was presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, Aijaz Abdullah Saraf.
On this occasion, the ADC Baramulla highlighted the role of frontline healthcare workers of the district. The healthcare workers were also felicitated for achieving the feat in Covid-19 vaccination.
Addressing the participants, ADDC BaramullaAijaz Abdullah Saraf said, “The sufficient availability of vaccine doses, strong efforts from administration and healthcare workers is the sole reason behind achieving this milestone.”
The ADC also appreciated the cooperation extended by the people that led to achieving this milestone.
Chief Medical Officer Baramulla, Dr S M Indrabi told the participants that a total of 7,64,541 people were covered in the campaign of above-18 age group.
He said that the Health department teams zealously participated in the campaign and vaccinated people in far-flung areas that include hilly and mountainous regions, schools and colleges besides door-to-door vaccination.
Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar, who has been instrumental in running this campaign across Baramulla district complimented the people of Baramulla for their cooperation and appealed to them to participate in the vaccination drive with same energy in future also.
He appreciated the senior officers of Health department, civil and police administration besides health workers, media and other stakeholders for mobilising and vaccinating such a huge chunk of population.