Baramulla achieves 100% Covid-19 vaccination coverage of first dose for above-18 age group

Baramulla: The Baramulla district administration Thursday achieved the milestone in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic by attaining 100 percent Covid-19 vaccination of the first dose in the above-18 age group.

In this connection, the Baramulla district administration organised a grand function at DakBunglowBaramulla on Thursday, which was presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, Aijaz Abdullah Saraf.

On this occasion, the ADC Baramulla highlighted the role of frontline healthcare workers of the district. The healthcare workers were also felicitated for achieving the feat in Covid-19 vaccination.