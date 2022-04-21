Block Health mela held at Zadibal

Srinagar: A Block Health mela was organised at Zadibal area on Thursday here to commemorate 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahatsav.
The Health Mela was organized by ZMO Zadibal Dr. Rubeena Aziz at Doonipora park. The event was inaugurated by Director Health Services Kashmir Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather.
CMO Srinagar, Dr Jameel Mir, Deputy CMO Dr Nighat attended the event.
‘‘More than 2000 patients were seen by different specialists. The visiting patients also got benefitted from different schemes of the Health Department,” the organisers said in a statement.
Apart from patient care, different activities took place during the event. The activities which were organized included a Quiz competition, Naat Sharif Recitation, and other cultural programs.
Director Health Services highlighted importance of Health Melas and stressed people to take benefit of all health schemes.