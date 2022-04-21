Block-level Health Mela Bhaderwah | 1500 patients examined, 200 Golden Health Cards issued

Bhaderwah: To raise awareness on different health and family welfare programmes and to provide information on various diseases and their prevention, a block level Health Mela was organised at Bhaderwah today.

The day-long event which is a part of the series of Health Melas being organised in 109 Medical blocks across Jammu and Kashmir from 18 April was inaugurated by DDC Doda Chairman Dhananter Singh Kotwal.

As many as 1500 patients were examined while 200 Golden Health cards were also issued.