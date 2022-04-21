Block-level Health Mela Bhaderwah | 1500 patients examined, 200 Golden Health Cards issued

Bhaderwah: To raise awareness on different health and family welfare programmes and to provide information on various diseases and their prevention, a block level Health Mela was organised at Bhaderwah today.
The day-long event which is a part of the series of Health Melas being organised in 109 Medical blocks across Jammu and Kashmir from 18 April was inaugurated by DDC Doda Chairman Dhananter Singh Kotwal.
As many as 1500 patients were examined while 200 Golden Health cards were also issued.
Besides, members of Panchayat Raj Institutions, the Mela was participated by ADC Bhadarwah Dilmir Chowdhary, Block Medical Officer Dr Shakeel Ahmed Sumbria, ASP Bhadarwah Aftab Mir, CO 4RR Lt Col Nishant, District Coordinator Ayushman Bharat Dr Aadil Farooq Malik, other Senior health functionaries and official from Drug and Food Control Organisation.
After inaugurating the camp organised by Block Medical Officer, Bhadarwah in collaboration with Department of Social and Preventive Medicine, DDC Chairman inspected the stalls established by department of AYUSH, Drug and Food Control Organisation, National TB Elimination Programme, Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine, ICDS Project.
Various medical facilities including physiotherapy, registration of PMJAY Golden Cards, ABHA Cards, e-Sanjivini, Non Communicable Disease (NPCDCS) testing were also put in place.
On the occasion, students from different schools presented cultural programs and traditional folk dance besides basic a yoga course was also performed by the experts.