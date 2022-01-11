Book Review | Hospital: Gateway to heaven and hell

The author, a senior faculty member, has vast experience in public dealing as he is working in the public sector. The author’s short term experience in the corporate sector has casted a severe imprint on the mind which is reflected in many sections as legendary examples quoted in it.

The book revolves around the teachings of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) which have been used as basis for explaining the duties of the medical profession to the society.

Whether it is empathy, compassion, human rights, respect for the law of land or approach to colleagues, almost every facet of medical practice is covered in this short treatise.

Not only noble characteristics, the author has not shied from discussing the controversial topics like bribery, pharmaceutical malpractices, unwarranted investigations, unnecessary procedures and their implications.

The nobility of medical profession is being reminded so that one does not get biased against the doctors as many of them are angelic in attitude and highly responsible towards their patients.