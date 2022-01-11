Book Review | Hospital: Gateway to heaven and hell

The era now has brought medical practice and healthcare systems under a never before scrutiny. The question of ethics and best protocols are discussed at every forum now.
In this cacophony, a small yet power packed booklet takes the readers through healthcare delivery in view of Islam.
The author, a senior faculty member, has vast experience in public dealing as he is working in the public sector. The author’s short term experience in the corporate sector has casted a severe imprint on the mind which is reflected in many sections as legendary examples quoted in it.
The book revolves around the teachings of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) which have been used as basis for explaining the duties of the medical profession to the society.
Whether it is empathy, compassion, human rights, respect for the law of land or approach to colleagues, almost every facet of medical practice is covered in this short treatise.
Not only noble characteristics, the author has not shied from discussing the controversial topics like bribery, pharmaceutical malpractices, unwarranted investigations, unnecessary procedures and their implications.
The nobility of medical profession is being reminded so that one does not get biased against the doctors as many of them are angelic in attitude and highly responsible towards their patients.
The concluding portion focusses on the panacea to all the problems and it reflects one of the best principles of Islam and that is keeping in consideration the ‘fear’ and ‘love’ for the Creator who is omnipresent and all knowing.
The solution is not stringent laws and tough punishments, as a human being can circumvent all these if he knows the tricks and loopholes in the legal system.
But if the concept of being answerable to the God is inculcated in one’s heart than he does not need any sermon or lecture to do the right. All of his actions will be ethical. The book will continue to enlighten the readers and can be accessed from the website of the trust.
https://voluntarymedicaltrust.org