BOPEE to make timelines for MBBS admissions public

Srinagar: The J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JK BOPEE) will have its counseling and admission timelines fixed and public now to ease the process of filling the seats of MBBS and BDS in J&K’s medical and dental colleges.

With the ongoing counseling for MBBS and BDS seats, the aspirants and their parents have been demanding that J&K Government come up with a clearer schedule on the admissions.