BOPEE to make timelines for MBBS admissions public

Srinagar: The J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JK BOPEE) will have its counseling and admission timelines fixed and public now to ease the process of filling the seats of MBBS and BDS in J&K’s medical and dental colleges.
With the ongoing counseling for MBBS and BDS seats, the aspirants and their parents have been demanding that J&K Government come up with a clearer schedule on the admissions.
The candidates hoping to secure a seat in J&K have been seeking a schedule for the counseling rounds as well as faster issue of the selection lists.
Many candidates have alleged that due to the lack of sync in All India Counseling and J&K Counseling, they may miss out on chance to get an MBBS and BDS seat.
The parents of aspirants told Greater Kashmir that the first round of counseling in other states had been completed a week ago.
In J&K, one parent said, candidates complete the process of filling the preference form for allotment of colleges a week back but the Board was yet to start the counseling.
“When the entire registration and preference requirement has been completed online, what is taking the BOPEE so long to start the counseling,” she said.
Additional Chief Secretary J&K Government, Health and Medical Education Vivek Bhardwaj who also holds the additional charge of Chairman BOPEE, while speaking to Greater Kashmir acknowledged the need to have timelines for filling up of seats.
He said that the board had been directed to prepare a schedule of the entire process and make it public.
“This way, candidates would know in advance when they are supposed to do what,” he said.
He said that the schedule would be ready “in a couple of days”.
A senior official of BOPEE said that the lag in admission formalities was due to the staff shortage in BOPEE.
“The BOPEE is understaffed and it is causing issues in operations as currently, many admissions are going on,” he said.