Breast cancer programme at GMC Baramulla lays stress on early detection

Baramulla: In an effort to raise awareness about breast cancer and importance of its early detection, the Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla organised an awareness programme on Wednesday.
The event was supervised by the Department of Radiation Oncology and saw a diverse audience, including Asha workers, teachers, lecturers, medical professionals, and several others take part.
Professor, Dr Muhammad Maqbool, an oncologist at GMC Baramulla, highlighted some common symptoms of breast cancer, including discomfort, inverted nipple, lumps, nipple discharge, redness, swollen lymph nodes, and skin thickening. He underscored the vital role of early detection in saving patients lives.
“There is dire need for regular awareness programmes to combat the stigma and fear associated with breast cancer,” said Dr Muhammad Maqbool in his address.
The oncology department since its establishment has diagnosed around 30 women with breast cancer. At present 3 such patients are being administered chemotherapy at its facility.
The inaugural session, chaired by Prof (Dr) Ruby Reshi, the Principal and Dean of GMC Baramulla, brought together Dr Nisar Ahmad Khan and Dr Parvaiz Ahmad Masoodi.
Prof Ruby Reshi highlighted the achievements of the Associated Hospital, mentioning the “Pink Clinic” dedicated to female patients and a “Super-specialty Clinic” with specialists catering to patients. She expressed the college’s commitment to establishing a comprehensive cancer unit.
Dr Nisar Ahmad Khan delivered an informative account of breast cancer, emphasising early detection as a key to successful treatment.
The event featured lectures by various experts. Prof M Maqbool Lone discussed breast cancer’s prominence in Kashmir and its preventable nature through lifestyle modifications. He stressed early detection, advocating for “Breast self-examination.”
Dr Shahida Nasreen discussed risk factors associated with breast cancer, stressing the importance of a healthy lifestyle. Dr Shaqul Qamar explained screening procedures and the simplicity of “Breast self-examination.”
Dr Baba Iqbal Khaliq discussed diagnostic methods, highlighting the significance of the latest techniques in pathological diagnosis for treatment guidance. Dr Hakeem Vaqar Ahmad presented a paper on the multi-modal approach to breast cancer treatment.
The event included an interactive session where participants engaged with the experts, asking questions that were informatively addressed.
Dr Fozia, a senior resident of the Department of General Surgery, efficiently conducted the entire event. Dr Shaista Mushtaq presented a vote of thanks on behalf of GMC Baramulla, appreciating the efforts to raise awareness and promote early detection in the battle against breast cancer.