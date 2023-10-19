Breast cancer programme at GMC Baramulla lays stress on early detection

Baramulla: In an effort to raise awareness about breast cancer and importance of its early detection, the Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla organised an awareness programme on Wednesday.

The event was supervised by the Department of Radiation Oncology and saw a diverse audience, including Asha workers, teachers, lecturers, medical professionals, and several others take part.

Professor, Dr Muhammad Maqbool, an oncologist at GMC Baramulla, highlighted some common symptoms of breast cancer, including discomfort, inverted nipple, lumps, nipple discharge, redness, swollen lymph nodes, and skin thickening. He underscored the vital role of early detection in saving patients lives.

“There is dire need for regular awareness programmes to combat the stigma and fear associated with breast cancer,” said Dr Muhammad Maqbool in his address.

The oncology department since its establishment has diagnosed around 30 women with breast cancer. At present 3 such patients are being administered chemotherapy at its facility.

The inaugural session, chaired by Prof (Dr) Ruby Reshi, the Principal and Dean of GMC Baramulla, brought together Dr Nisar Ahmad Khan and Dr Parvaiz Ahmad Masoodi.