BSF, CRPF Unit Hqrs among 8 new micro containment zones in Rajouri

Rajouri: Authorities here in Rajouri district notified eight new micro containment zones in the district that include Unit Headquarters of Central Reserve Police Force at Sunderbani, and Unit Headquarters of the Border Security Force at Nowshera.
An order issued by District Magistrate Rajouri Vikas Kundal has declared these as micro containment zones after a number of COVID-19 cases were reported from there.
The areas that have been declared micro containment zones include Panchayat Gadyog Dalheri in Khawas tehsil, Panchayat Dali on Kalakote tehsil, Panchayat Kharak in Kalakote tehsil, Panchayat Dhangri in Dhangri tehsil, Thandikassi area of Irwan Khanetar panchayat, Panchayat Rajal of Nowshera tehsil, BSF unit headquarters in Nowshera, and CRPF unit headquarters in Sunderbani.
The DM has ordered for imposition of restrictions as per the laid down SOPs in these micro containment zones.
Meanwhile, Rajouri and Poonch districts Thursday registered 93 new COVID-19 cases.
Among these, 68 cases have been registered in Rajouri and 25 in Poonch district.