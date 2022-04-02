Campaign to detect TB cases in tribal districts launched

Srinagar: Mission Director, National Health Mission, Yasin M Choudhary, today launched a campaign to detect tuberculosis (TB) patients in tribal districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Choudhary launched an Active Case Finding (ACF) as the branded vans were flagged off from the premises of old secretariat Srinagar as part of launch of this ambitious TB elimination programme.

These vans will spread awareness in tribal districts of Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi covering 47 blocks about Tuberculosis and COVID-19 prevention.