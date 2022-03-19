Cancer treatment gets delayed in Kashmir due to infra, manpower shortage

When he finally got a bed in emergency, his treatment could still not be started as he needed to be shifted to Surgical Oncology department where all the beds were occupied. He was given the date for a surgery finally that was two months away. The family tried to look out for resources to seek treatment at a private facility. Before the surgery date at SKIMS, the patient “gave up on life.”

The long waiting periods for cancer surgeries have continued at SKIMS Soura despite the functional State Cancer Institute (SCI). A senior employee of the Institute said that there are multiple issues that are responsible for the delay and deficiencies.

He said the gross deficiency of manpower is proving to be detrimental to patient care. “The SCI was started but no fresh recruitment was carried out even as the bed number for cancer patients increased,” he said. He added that the posts especially for paramedical staff had been created but have not been filled yet.