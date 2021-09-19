Centre keen to provide affordable healthcare to poor: Union Health Minister

Baramulla: Highlighting the various initiatives taken by the Centre to upgrade the existing infrastructure in the health sector, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Sunday said that the Centre was keen to provide affordable and better healthcare system with a special focus on weaker and downtrodden sections of the society.

e-inaugurating the Addiction Treatment Facility Centres (ATFs) setup at Bandipora, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts of Kashmir from the Regional Institute of Health and Family Welfare at Dhobiwan Tangmarg, Mandaviya said that the aim of the newly-opened centres would be to strengthen the existing drug de-addiction mechanism across Kashmir.

He said that under the Ayushman Bharat Pariyojna, free and quality healthcare was being provided to the people of J&K.

The union minister said that gone were the days when poor people were struggling to have qualitative healthcare.

He said that the biggest issue in the quality healthcare was the expenditure which had been now taken care of with the launch of new initiatives by the Centre.

Mandaviya was on a two-day visit to north Kashmir’s Baramulla district during which he inaugurated a slew of projects aimed at upgrading the existing healthcare system.

The visit is part of the Centre’s special public outreach programme aimed at seeking common people’s feedback besides initiating new developmental projects.

Presiding over a function, Mandaviya felicitated the Covid-19 warriors for their remarkable services during the tough circumstances that emerged due to the outbreak of pandemic.

Applauding the role of Covid-19 warriors, he said that their valuable services would be remembered for generations to come and that the nation was indebted to their tremendous work.

“They selfless work rendered by these warriors for the well being of the people has made them real heroes. The nation salutes them for their extraordinary work,” the union minister said.