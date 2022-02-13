CET held for Certificate Programme in Community Health

Srinagar: Common Entrance Test (CET) for six months Certificate Programme in Community Health and BSc Integrated Candidates for January 2022 session was held on Sunday at various examination centres across Jammu and Srinagar.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said vizag that a total of 3141 candidates appeared in the CET of which 1820 candidates appeared in Kashmir division and 1321 candidates appeared in Jammu division.