CET held for Certificate Programme in Community Health

Srinagar: Common Entrance Test (CET) for six months Certificate Programme in Community Health and BSc Integrated Candidates for January 2022 session was held on Sunday at various examination centres across Jammu and Srinagar.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said vizag that a total of 3141 candidates appeared in the CET of which 1820 candidates appeared in Kashmir division and 1321 candidates appeared in Jammu division.
Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K, Yasin M Choudhary conducted a detailed supervisory visit of the examination centres of Kashmir division.
For smooth conduct of CET examination in both divisions, National Health Mission, J&K deputed observers.
In Jammu division observers nominated by Principal S P College, Srinagar along with Prof Showket Zarger, member Public Service Commission, Division Nodal Officer, NHM Jammu along with team conducted the supervisory visit to all the examination Centres. Examination of Kashmir division was supervised by Dean Academics, Cluster University Srinagar.
The candidates who would qualify the exam shall undergo six months Certificate Course in Community Health for January 2022 session from IGNOU and University of Kashmir in designated Programme Study Centres and after successful completion of 6 months training, would be placed as Mid Level Health Providers (MLHPs) in the HWCs at Sub-Centre level, to ensure Comprehensive Primary Health Care to the people at grass root level.