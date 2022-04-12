Changes in Pharma Licensing: A tour

In J&K, the pharmacists have been under a cloud of uncertainty about the validity of their drug licenses and the process of renewal of licenses. In addition, many students are opting for pharma courses in order to be able to work in the pharma sector or start a pharma outlet of their own.
Greater Kashmir Correspondent Zehru Nissa spoke to Assistant Control Drugs, J&K, Surinder Mohan about this.
What is this new portal for licensing?
SM: We had an online portal earlier too, designed by NIC Gujarat. It was working to our satisfaction but then the Central Drug Authority introduced a new portal across the country to make the licensing process smoother and more transparent.
Online drug licensing was started pan-India and we joined the movement, meant to promote the industry and make it hassle and corruption free. The earlier portal had some limitations and this new one is expansive. We adopted the new portal in November 2021 and it encompasses all the activities in the sector.
Have we been able to incorporate details of Drug License holders onto the new portal?
SM: We do not need to transfer the older records to the new portal. Only those, whose license has expired or is about to expire, need to get onto this system. This is a prospective system, the older records are preserved.
What is the license renewal process?
SM: The process is very simple. A person, whose license is to be renewed, has to pay the retention fee at the nearest bank or with their debit card. They need not come to the office, but deposit the fee into our account. The fee receipt that he gets is the document validating his license for the next five years; it is the assurance to the end user that his or her license is intact, and in force. We also update our records from the bank statement.
As an additional precaution they can inform the local drug controller officer that the fee has been deposited so that they also correct their records. There is no further step beyond that.
The drug license renewal fee is Rs 3000 and is valid for five years. After the expiry of five years, they need to deposit the fee again, it is perpetual. No financial year, no calendar year.
Have the regulations changed regarding the licensing?
SM: As per the Central Act, the Pharmacy Act 1948, the educational qualifications of a pharmacist have been determined. The educational qualifications have been highlighted by our department in a public notice also.
Only a person with B Pharma, D Pharma, M Pharma and post doctorate in pharmacy is eligible to get a drug license. Earlier this was not the case but henceforth, these are the regulations.
In addition, one drug license holder can work at only one place. The license is given to a person and premise. It cannot be that one person operates at two places.
What is your word of advice to students aspiring pharma sciences.
SM: A lot of institutions are coming up across India, many of which may not be affiliated to the Pharmacy Council of India, the apex body. If a student acquires qualification from an institution which is not affiliated to the council, he may get into a problem.
We cannot consider him for registration because we refer to the list of affiliated institutions on the website of the Council. If the institution from which they have studied is not in the list, they cannot be registered.
I advice students to check the credentials of the institutions. In addition, a person going for a diploma or degree in pharma sciences has to have science at 10 + 2 level. Do not waste time and money in non-affiliated institutions.