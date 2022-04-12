Changes in Pharma Licensing: A tour

What is the license renewal process?

SM: The process is very simple. A person, whose license is to be renewed, has to pay the retention fee at the nearest bank or with their debit card. They need not come to the office, but deposit the fee into our account. The fee receipt that he gets is the document validating his license for the next five years; it is the assurance to the end user that his or her license is intact, and in force. We also update our records from the bank statement.

As an additional precaution they can inform the local drug controller officer that the fee has been deposited so that they also correct their records. There is no further step beyond that.

The drug license renewal fee is Rs 3000 and is valid for five years. After the expiry of five years, they need to deposit the fee again, it is perpetual. No financial year, no calendar year.