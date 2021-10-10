Cinema halls, multiplexes permitted to function with 25% capacity

Jammu: The J&K government Sunday, providing further reprieve to the business bodies, allowed cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes to function with 25 percent capacity.

However, this relaxation would be subject to the condition that the management of theatres and multiplexes would ensure strict compliance of Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

The new guidelines were issued this evening in an order by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, who is also the chairperson State Executive Committee (SEC) of J&K Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction. On Saturday, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jammu (CCIJ) delegation in its meeting with the chief secretary had sought that the cinema halls should be allowed with “50 percent capacity for those who were vaccinated twice”.