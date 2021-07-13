Clinical trial SARS-CoV2 candidate vaccines

Active and Passive Immunization

Passive Immunity: The agents used for inducing this immunity include preformed antibodies from humans or animals. Active Immunity: This is achieved by inoculating the humans and animals with attenuated microbial pathogens that induce immunity but do not cause any disease. Herd Immunity: When the whole population is immune to a particular disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 2–3 million lives are saved each year by current immunization programmes, contributing to the drastic reduction in paediatric mortality globally from 93 deaths/1000 live births in 1990 to 39 deaths/1000 live births in 2018. (www.who.int/gho/2020) Despite the advancement in the field of immunology, vaccines against hard-to-target pathogens like Mycobacterium tuberculosis, HIV, and recent SARS-CoV2 outbreaks. Therefore, we need to further understand how immune-system can be educated to eradicate such dreadful diseases.