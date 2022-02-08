CMO Kupwara frames committee to investigate grievances raised by Karnah doctors

Kupwara: Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kupwara Dr Bashir Ahmad has constituted a five-member committee to investigate the grievances raised by doctors working in medical block Tangdhar, Karnah.
The team has been directed to furnish the report to the CMO office within three days.
Meanwhile, at least 13 doctors working in medical block Tangdhar, Karnah wrote a second letter to CMO Kupwara demanding removal of Block Medical Officer for his alleged untoward attitude towards employees.
“Although a committee was framed which was asked to furnish the report within three days, during these three days not even a single member has approached us to know our grievances which tells about the seriousness of the authorities,” the letter reads.
“We will stop working from Saturday this month and exit the block Karnah if the current BMO Tangdhar is not removed immediately. This letter may be considered our resignation in case the current Block Medical Officer is not removed by February 11, 2022,” it read.
One of the members investigating the grievances raised by doctors said that due to blockade of Kupwara-Karnah road they could not visit Karnah during the past three days.
“We held a zoom meeting and recorded versions of both the parties. Let’s hope both the parties reach some consensus,” he said.