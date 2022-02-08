CMO Kupwara frames committee to investigate grievances raised by Karnah doctors

Kupwara: Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kupwara Dr Bashir Ahmad has constituted a five-member committee to investigate the grievances raised by doctors working in medical block Tangdhar, Karnah.

The team has been directed to furnish the report to the CMO office within three days.

Meanwhile, at least 13 doctors working in medical block Tangdhar, Karnah wrote a second letter to CMO Kupwara demanding removal of Block Medical Officer for his alleged untoward attitude towards employees.