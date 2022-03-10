Committee inspects private de-addiction centres in Kashmir

“One centre is yet to start functioning and had sought inspection voluntarily. It had the requisite manpower,” the official said.

The committees had been constituted, two for the Jammu division and one for the Kashmir division, in response to the reports of unmonitored and unregulated practices.

“One person who was under treatment at one of these centres in Jammu division had lost life,” the senior official said.

The official said that the government had discussed action against the centres that do not meet the standards.

De-addiction centres have been set up across districts in J&K, many of these in the process of becoming operational.