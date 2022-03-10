Committee inspects private de-addiction centres in Kashmir

Srinagar: The divisional-level Drug De-addiction and Monitoring Committee inspected private drug de-addiction centres over the past week and a detailed report regarding the shortfalls of these centres is being compiled.
A senior official in the Health and Medical Education Department said that the three committees that the government had constituted in February in response to the number of private de-addiction centres coming up across J&K had already started working.
In this regard, one committee in the Kashmir division carried out inspections of three private de-addiction centres in and around Srinagar between March 2 and 5, 2022.
The official said while the report was being compiled and was confidential, the overall findings of the committee were that there needs to be closer monitoring of these centres for preventing adverse outcomes.
He said that two of the three centres were not even properly registered, nor did they have the services of a qualified person, who specialised in drug de-addiction.
“One centre is yet to start functioning and had sought inspection voluntarily. It had the requisite manpower,” the official said.
The committees had been constituted, two for the Jammu division and one for the Kashmir division, in response to the reports of unmonitored and unregulated practices.
“One person who was under treatment at one of these centres in Jammu division had lost life,” the senior official said.
The official said that the government had discussed action against the centres that do not meet the standards.
De-addiction centres have been set up across districts in J&K, many of these in the process of becoming operational.
A psychiatrist working in GMC Srinagar said that with the growing incidence of substance abuse and continued stigma associated with seeking treatment, many people prefer approaching private de-addiction centres that are lesser-known to the public.
He said many, especially if the family was well off, sought treatment outside J&K.
As a norm, the drug de-addiction centres are registered in the name of a psychiatrist and have to be licensed by a competent authority.
In the Kashmir division, the monitoring team comprised Dr Muhammad Maqbool Dar, HoD Psychiatry; DySP Crime Branch Kashmir Division; Muhammad Abdullah Wagay, Under Secretary to Government (H&ME) and EmaadMakhdoomi, columnist.