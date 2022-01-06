Contain 3rd COVID wave meticulously: Advisor Bhatnagar

Jammu: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajiv RaiBhatnagar Thursday impressed upon the medical authorities to expedite all the measures to contain the anticipated COVID-19 third wave meticulously amid the Omnicron threat.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting called to discuss COVID-19 management in Jammu and Kashmir, Bhatnagar called for building a system to reach affected people at their doorsteps requiring help or medical attention.