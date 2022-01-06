Contain 3rd COVID wave meticulously: Advisor Bhatnagar

Jammu: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajiv RaiBhatnagar Thursday impressed upon the medical authorities to expedite all the measures to contain the anticipated COVID-19 third wave meticulously amid the Omnicron threat.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting called to discuss COVID-19 management in Jammu and Kashmir, Bhatnagar called for building a system to reach affected people at their doorsteps requiring help or medical attention.
He asked for preparing for continuous maintenance and monitoring of the medical assets like oxygen plants, ventilators, and other equipment so that all of it was used as per its requirement and medical advice.
The advisor also took stock of hospital-wise availability of ICU beds, oxygen concentrators, district hospital-wise critical care teams formulated, district hospital-wise status of oxygen plants, district hospital-wise availability of pediatric beds including ICU beds, stock position of the essential medicines, deployment of a dedicated team of Power, PHE, and Mechanical departments for ensuring uninterrupted oxygen and power supply and furnishing of fortnight death audit report to ensure transparency and efficiency at each level.
The spokesman said that during the meeting, it was informed that there are some 19,783 isolation beds in the hospitals of J&K of which 5468 are oxygen-supported beds and 717 are ICU beds.
He said that the meeting was informed that of the total 1747 ventilators, 1320 had been dedicated for COVID care besides 1,10,866 LPM oxygen generation capacity was available from 151 commissioned plants in J&K.