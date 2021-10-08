COVID-19: 100 fresh cases, 92 from Kashmir

Srinagar: J&K has reported 100 fresh cases attributed to the viral respiratory illness in the last 24 hours.

A total of 92 of the 100 cases have been reported from Kashmir while only eight cases have been reported from Jammu division.

However, no fresh cases have been reported from seven districts across J&K.

Of the 92 cases in Kashmir, 51 percent cases have been reported from Srinagar district alone.