COVID-19: 100 fresh cases, 92 from Kashmir

Srinagar: J&K has reported 100 fresh cases attributed to the viral respiratory illness in the last 24 hours.
A total of 92 of the 100 cases have been reported from Kashmir while only eight cases have been reported from Jammu division.
However, no fresh cases have been reported from seven districts across J&K.
Of the 92 cases in Kashmir, 51 percent cases have been reported from Srinagar district alone.
As per the official figures, the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic has reached 3,30,352.
The Health department said no Covid-19 death was reported in the last 24 hours, keeping the tally at 4426 - 2252 in Kashmir and 2174 in Jammu division.
The government bulletin on Covid-19 said that no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported on Friday, keeping the total number of such cases in J&K at 46.
The media bulletin said Srinagar district reported 47 cases while Budgam reported 14 cases and 13 cases were reported from Ganderbal.
Baramulla district reported 10 cases while Jammu and Kupwara districts reported four cases each and two cases were reported from Pulwama district.
One case each was reported from Anantnag, Bandipora, Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts.
No fresh cases were reported from Kulgam, Shopian, Udhampur, Doda, Kathua, Samba and Kishtwar districts.
The government bulletin on Covid-19 cases said that around 91 more persons – 66 from Kashmir and 25 from Jammu division - who were infected by Covid-19 recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.
According to the daily media bulletin on the novel coronavirus, of the 3,30,352 positive cases, 1099 – 799 in Kashmir and 300 in Jammu - are active positive while 3,24,827 people have recovered and been discharged.
It said that of the 1,52,46,990 test results available, 1,49,16,638 samples have tested negative till Friday.
The bulletin said that a total of 55,581 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 1,82,863 doses of Covid vaccines, the highest among all the days, were administered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of doses to 1,27,08,865.