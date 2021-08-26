Covid-19: 14 students among 16 fresh cases surface in Kishtwar

Jammu: Witnessing continuous spurt in Covid-19 positive cases in the hilly district, District Magistrate, Kishtwar Thursday declared Baitul Hillal Yateem Foundation as ‘micro-containment zone’ after 16 people including 14 orphan students tested positive for the deadly virus.
In an order, District Magistrate, Kishtwar, Ashok Kumar Sharma declared ‘Baitul Hillal Yateem Foundation’ from Hudri upto to Kartik Mandir including adjoining houses but excluding main road having population of 70 in Kishtwar tehsil as a ‘micro-containment zone’.
“The area will be under strict lockdown and tight perimeters control except essential needs,” the order reads.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, District Magistrate Sharma said, “Sixteen fresh cases including some children tested positive for Covid-19.”
Of the 16 positive cases, the official report reads, “Fourteen infected are students of Baitul Hillal Yateem Foundation and they are between the age group of 6 and 14 years.”
Two other cases are 25-year-old and 37-year-old.
“All of them have no travel history,” the official report said.
Meanwhile, Chairman, Baitul Hillal Yateem Foundation - an institution which educates and houses orphan children, Javed Karipak, said, “On August 15, the children participated in a programme. However, one of the children had a fever and he tested for Covid-19. On August 17, his test returned positive. Another child also tested positive.”
On August 21, he said, RT-PCR samples of all 25 students and eight staff members were taken for Covid-19 testing.
“The sample report confirmed that 14 students tested positive. We have isolated them in separate rooms with bathrooms. We have already stopped the entry of people into the institution from August 17,” he said. “All of them are asymptomatic.”
So far, the institution has 16 positive cases which include 14 students who are residents of Kishtwar and two from Doda district.
Earlier, the administration in Kishtwar had declared Tund village a ‘micro-containment zone’ with the detection of 20 positive cases and one delta variant case.