Covid-19: 14 students among 16 fresh cases surface in Kishtwar

Jammu: Witnessing continuous spurt in Covid-19 positive cases in the hilly district, District Magistrate, Kishtwar Thursday declared Baitul Hillal Yateem Foundation as ‘micro-containment zone’ after 16 people including 14 orphan students tested positive for the deadly virus.

In an order, District Magistrate, Kishtwar, Ashok Kumar Sharma declared ‘Baitul Hillal Yateem Foundation’ from Hudri upto to Kartik Mandir including adjoining houses but excluding main road having population of 70 in Kishtwar tehsil as a ‘micro-containment zone’.

“The area will be under strict lockdown and tight perimeters control except essential needs,” the order reads.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, District Magistrate Sharma said, “Sixteen fresh cases including some children tested positive for Covid-19.”

Of the 16 positive cases, the official report reads, “Fourteen infected are students of Baitul Hillal Yateem Foundation and they are between the age group of 6 and 14 years.”