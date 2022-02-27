COVID-19 | 3rd wave wanes off; 54 test positive in J&K, lowest in 4 months

Srinagar: The third wave of COVID-19, which proved to be the steepest and least fatal of the COVID-19 waves in J&K, is waning off.
A total of 54 persons tested positive in J&K on Thursday, the lowest in the past four months.
The positivity rate of samples in J&K fell to below 0.1 percent on Thursday, signaling the end of the third wave.
The third wave, which began rising over the end of December 2021 and peaked over the fourth week of January saw 220 people losing their lives in J&K due to SARS-CoV2 infection in about two months.
However, the wave infected a large population over a matter of 50 days.
More than 1.1 lakh infections were confirmed, although the Omicron variant did not cause severe symptoms in most of the infected.
The cases logged on Sunday were the lowest in the past four months, since October 15, 2021.
In the past year, there have been only four days, when the daily case tally has been less than 60. Experts that Greater Kashmir spoke to think that the next few months would witness “minor activity” of the virus as most of the population had already recovered from the Omicron variant-caused infection.
Of the fresh cases, 38 were from the Jammu division and 16 were from the Kashmir division.
The number of active cases dropped to 788, 24 of these admitted in hospitals of the two divisions.
No death was attributed to SARS-CoV2 infection on Thursday.
Over the last 24 hours, 729 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in J&K, the official bulletin on the pandemic said.