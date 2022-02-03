COVID-19 | 7 die, 1982 test positive in J&K

Srinagar: J&K logged 1982 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the case tally falling below 2000 after a gap of three weeks while seven deaths were attributed to the respiratory viral infection between Wednesday and Thursday, the government said.

Over the past 10 days, the cases reported in J&K have fallen by 350 percent approximately.

From over 6500 cases reported on January 25 to less than 2000 cases on Thursday, there has been more than three times reduction in the positive tally.