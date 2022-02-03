COVID-19 | 7 die, 1982 test positive in J&K
Srinagar: J&K logged 1982 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the case tally falling below 2000 after a gap of three weeks while seven deaths were attributed to the respiratory viral infection between Wednesday and Thursday, the government said.
Over the past 10 days, the cases reported in J&K have fallen by 350 percent approximately.
From over 6500 cases reported on January 25 to less than 2000 cases on Thursday, there has been more than three times reduction in the positive tally.
Over the past 10 days, J&K has been reporting a significant decrease in positive cases as well as the positive percentage of samples.
However, the number of deaths that the viral respiratory infection is causing has not fallen much over this period.
Today, seven fatalities were attributed to COVID-19 by the official bulletin on the pandemic issued by the government.
Of these, five deaths have taken place in Jammu division and two in Kashmir division.
Over the past three days, 25 people have died due to SARS-CoV2, according to official data.
Today, 1982 cases were reported from both the divisions of J&K.
The number of tests carried out in the past 24 hours was reported as 78,473. The positive percentage of samples today was 2.5, a drop of 0.4 percent in comparison to Wednesday.
The cumulative positivity rate has dropped from 9 percent around 25 January to less than 2.5 percent now.
Of the fresh cases, 1288 were from Kashmir division and 694 from Jammu division.
A majority of cases were from districts of Srinagar, Baramulla and Jammu – 413, 253 and 310.
The number of active cases in J&K reached 26,711 on Thursday, while the hospital admissions dropped to 429.
Of the 5038 dedicated COVID-19 beds, 8.51 percent were occupied.
Today, 48,836 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in J&K.
Of these, 10,219 were first doses in the 15-18 year age group, 33,183 as second doses in the 18-plus age group and 5434 as booster doses.