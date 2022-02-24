COVID-19: 75 test positive, lowest in 17 weeks

The cases logged in J&K were the lowest since October 27, 2021.

The data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed that all districts of J&K had a weekly positivity rate lower than 5 percent.

The positivity rate of district Jammu is 4.9 percent while district Srinagar had a 4 percent positivity rate over the past week.

Except for these two districts, the remaining 18 districts have had a weekly positivity rate of around 2 percent or less.