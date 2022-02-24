COVID-19: 75 test positive, lowest in 17 weeks

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir detected 75 cases of COVID-19, the lowest in the past 17 weeks while no death was attributed to SARS-CoV2 on Thursday.
Today, 61,863 samples of COVID-19 were tested in J&K of which 75 tested positive. The positivity rate of samples dropped to 0.12 percent.
The cases logged in J&K were the lowest since October 27, 2021.
The data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed that all districts of J&K had a weekly positivity rate lower than 5 percent.
The positivity rate of district Jammu is 4.9 percent while district Srinagar had a 4 percent positivity rate over the past week.
Except for these two districts, the remaining 18 districts have had a weekly positivity rate of around 2 percent or less.
Today, no death due to COVID19 was reported in J&K. The active positive cases reached 1087, 41 of these admitted in hospitals.
The occupancy in hospitals reduced to less than 1 percent.Of the fresh cases, 52 were from the Jammu division and 23 from the Kashmir division.
District Jammu had 18 cases today, Doda 22, and Srinagar 12. No fresh cases were detected from 10 districts in J&K today.