COVID-19: 99 test positive in JK; 85 from Kashmir

Srinagar: J&K has reported 99 fresh cases attributed to the viral respiratory illness during the past 24 hours.
Of the 99 cases, 85 were reported from Kashmir and 14 cases were reported from Jammu division. No fresh case was reported from seven districts across J&K.
Of the 85 cases in Kashmir, 48 percent were reported from Srinagar district.
As per the official figures, the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic has reached 3,30,533.
The Health department said no Covid-19 death was reported during the last 24 hours, keeping the tally at 4426 - 2252 in Kashmir and 2174 in Jammu division.
The government bulletin on Covid-19 said that one new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported on Sunday, taking the total number of such cases in J&K to 47.
It said that Srinagar district reported 41 cases while 12 cases each were reported from Baramulla and Budgam districts. Kupwara district reported eight cases, Jammu six, Bandipora five, and four cases each were reported from Anantnag and Poonch districts.
Two cases each were reported in Pulwama and Udhampur districts while one case each was reported from Ganderbal, Rajouri and Samba districts.
No fresh cases were reported from Kulgam, Shopian, Doda, Kathua, Kishtwar, Ramban and Reasi districts.
The bulletin on Covid-19 cases said that around 108 more persons – 80 from Kashmir and 28 from Jammu division - who were infected by Covid-19 recovered and were discharged from various hospitals. According to the bulletin, of the 3,30,533 positive cases, 1091- 809 in Kashmir and 282 in Jammu division are active positive while 3,25,016 people have recovered and been discharged.
It said that of the 1,53,50,279 test results available, 1,50,19,746 samples have tested negative till Sunday.