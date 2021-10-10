COVID-19: 99 test positive in JK; 85 from Kashmir

Srinagar: J&K has reported 99 fresh cases attributed to the viral respiratory illness during the past 24 hours.

Of the 99 cases, 85 were reported from Kashmir and 14 cases were reported from Jammu division. No fresh case was reported from seven districts across J&K.

Of the 85 cases in Kashmir, 48 percent were reported from Srinagar district.

As per the official figures, the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic has reached 3,30,533.

The Health department said no Covid-19 death was reported during the last 24 hours, keeping the tally at 4426 - 2252 in Kashmir and 2174 in Jammu division.