COVID-19: Amidst case decline 2 more die

Srinagar: While J&K reported 75 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, a slight drop in the numbers due to a minor drop in testing, two persons succumbed to the viral illness during the past 24 hours.
As per the official media bulletin, one of the dying persons belonged to Jammu district while the other was from Srinagar.
The death toll of the viral illness reached 4428 with these casualties.
While there has been a significant reduction in the deaths caused by the virus, every month, it continues to take precious lives.
Head of the Department of Social and Preventive Medicine at GMC Srinagar, Dr S Saleem Khan said that the deaths were a reminder that the virus had not gone away and that it was important to take precautions and save families and those at high risk.
“We don’t want to take the virus home and cause infection among the people who could probably not survive it,” he said.
Recalling a recent casualty of the virus, he said, “A young man, unsuspectingly, recently lost life to the viral disease.”
Meanwhile, the positive percentage of samples stayed the same in J&K, indicating a flattening of the curve of the viral pandemic.
In the past 24 hours, 38,479 Covid-19 tests were carried out in J&K.
Of these, 75 were found positive for the virus.
The positive percentage of 0.19 percent was recorded on Monday, the same as the positive percentage recorded on Sunday.
A senior official said that the slight drop in cases was due to a minor drop in testing that takes place on public holidays.
The official said that J&K’s positive percentage had dropped drastically since August and September and there were hardly any restrictions in place due to the pandemic.
“However, the guard still needs to be up as the situation sometimes turns untoward without warning,” he said underlining the importance of social distance and masks.
On Monday, of the total cases, over 50 percent – 39 were from Srinagar district.
Baramulla district reported 10 new cases while all other districts had cases in single digits.
Of the new cases, eight were traveling from outside.
Kashmir division had a share of 63 out of the 75 total cases on Monday.
No new case of Mucormycosis was reported on Monday.
Currently, there are 816 active Covid-19 cases in J&K, of which 399 are from district Srinagar. The contribution of Srinagar in active cases and new cases has increased from 40 percent to nearly 50 percent of the total now.