COVID-19: Amidst case decline 2 more die

Srinagar: While J&K reported 75 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, a slight drop in the numbers due to a minor drop in testing, two persons succumbed to the viral illness during the past 24 hours.

As per the official media bulletin, one of the dying persons belonged to Jammu district while the other was from Srinagar.

The death toll of the viral illness reached 4428 with these casualties.

While there has been a significant reduction in the deaths caused by the virus, every month, it continues to take precious lives.

Head of the Department of Social and Preventive Medicine at GMC Srinagar, Dr S Saleem Khan said that the deaths were a reminder that the virus had not gone away and that it was important to take precautions and save families and those at high risk.

“We don’t want to take the virus home and cause infection among the people who could probably not survive it,” he said.

Recalling a recent casualty of the virus, he said, “A young man, unsuspectingly, recently lost life to the viral disease.”

Meanwhile, the positive percentage of samples stayed the same in J&K, indicating a flattening of the curve of the viral pandemic.

In the past 24 hours, 38,479 Covid-19 tests were carried out in J&K.