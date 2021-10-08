COVID-19: Anantnag first Kashmir district to vaccinate 100% eligible population

Anantnag: Anantnag has become the first district in Kashmir where all the people from the age group of 18 have received the first dose of Covishield vaccine.
The district is second largest in Kashmir division in terms of population after Srinagar.
“A total of 7,46,666 people over the 18-year age group in the district have received the first shot of Covishield jab,” Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Anantnag, Dr M Y Zagoo told Greater Kashmir.
He said that 2,97,804 persons had been administered both dosages.
“A total of 10,44,470 doses have been administered so far,” Dr Zagoo said.
He said that 40 percent of the above 18-year population had received the second dose as well while others would receive the dose in the due course of time.
Dr Zagoo said that 215 vaccination sites were active while mobile vaccination teams were reaching out to every eligible person in the district.
The vaccination drive in J&K for the above-60 age group, health and frontline workers began in mid-March and was extended to a 45-plus population from April 1.
From June, the vaccines were made available for all the 18-plus population.
Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Piyush Singla termed it as a proud moment for the district.
“I compliment the healthcare and frontline workers for this,” the DC said.
He said that the massive awareness and IEC campaigns were launched to address vaccine hesitancy besides inoculations were carried out both at the designated sites and remote and far off places by the dedicated vaccination teams.
The DC stressed on continuing the immunisation programme with full momentum till all the eligible population was covered with the 2nd dose.
“I also hail the general public for their cooperation and appeal to them to participate in vaccination drives with the same energy,” he said.
The DC also appreciated the senior officers of health, civil and Police administration, tehsildars, BDOs, BLOs, officials from municipalities, Revenue, Education and other departments besides media, PRI and ULB members and other stakeholders for mobilising and vaccinating such a huge chunk of population.
He also thanked the LG administration for providing regular and enough stocks of vaccine to the district besides appreciating constant support and encouragement from the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education to keep targets in focus.
“A record highest single day, 29,001 vaccinations were carried out on Wednesday in the district which clearly indicates the hard work put on ground,” the DC said.