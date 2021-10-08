COVID-19: Anantnag first Kashmir district to vaccinate 100% eligible population

Anantnag: Anantnag has become the first district in Kashmir where all the people from the age group of 18 have received the first dose of Covishield vaccine.

The district is second largest in Kashmir division in terms of population after Srinagar.

“A total of 7,46,666 people over the 18-year age group in the district have received the first shot of Covishield jab,” Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Anantnag, Dr M Y Zagoo told Greater Kashmir.