COVID-19 cases ebb in Jammu

Jammu: The bed occupancy in three government hospitals has registered a significant drop with a decline in COVID-19 cases, indicating third wave ebbing in Jammu district.

“The bed occupancy rate in government hospitals peaked between January 21 and 22, when 122 infected patients were admitted in GMC Jammu, MCH Gandhi Nagar and DRDO Jammu,” said an official.

He said, “On January 21, Jammu district recorded the highest-ever spike of COVID-19 positive cases - 1306 in the third wave. However, the situation has shown improvement with a decrease in the number of positive cases with every passing day.”