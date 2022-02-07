COVID-19 cases ebb in Jammu

Jammu: The bed occupancy in three government hospitals has registered a significant drop with a decline in COVID-19 cases, indicating third wave ebbing in Jammu district.
“The bed occupancy rate in government hospitals peaked between January 21 and 22, when 122 infected patients were admitted in GMC Jammu, MCH Gandhi Nagar and DRDO Jammu,” said an official.
He said, “On January 21, Jammu district recorded the highest-ever spike of COVID-19 positive cases - 1306 in the third wave. However, the situation has shown improvement with a decrease in the number of positive cases with every passing day.”
The official said that presently 55 patients were undergoing treatment at GMC Jammu, DRDO Bhagwati Nagar and MCH Gandhi Nagar.
Of these, the official said, “36 patients have been admitted in the COVID care ward of GMC Jammu, four in MCH Gandhi Nagar and 15 in DRDO.”
Even as two deaths related to COVID-19 took place today in the district, the official quoting latest figures said the positive cases were 137, which included nine travellers.
A day before, the official said the positive cases were 168, a drop of 31 cases within 24 hours.
“The emerging trends of COVID-19 positive cases show that the spread of the virus has stabilised with timely intensified sampling and arrangements in hospitals,” he said.
“We made arrangements in the hospitals in view of our past experience of the second wave. However, in the third wave, majority of positive cases did not prefer hospitalisation as the cases were not serious unlike the last year. On January 21, the care rate (recovery) was 85 percent when we had the highest number of positive cases in Jammu district. But it has now increased up to 95 percent vis-a-vis cases including both under ‘hospital care’ and ‘home isolation care’, in the district,” the official said.
He said, “The burden on hospitals on this account has decreased with the decline in home isolation cases as well. In comparison to last year, the Omicron cases spread faster and infected many families. Unlike the second wave of COVID-19, the infection was spreading faster but it was not lethal. Even as the majority of people have been vaccinated doubly, the role of doctors and paramedical staff members is laudable as they played an important role and handled the situation timely, otherwise the situation could have been different.”