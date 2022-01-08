COVID-19 | Govt hospitals, DRDO Jammu to rationalise bed occupancy

Jammu district has recorded a spike of 87 cases within 24 hours. The official figures have disclosed that Jammu district reported as many as 263 positive cases today. Those tested positive included 4 health care workers, OPD patients, government officials or employees etc. Yesterday, Jammu district had reported 176 positive cases. The official said, “We want to reduce bed occupancy so that the serious and moderate patients get better and timely treatment to decrease loss of life due to COVID19 as we’ve learnt in two waves.”

“Now, we are better prepared and hence, the patients with mild symptoms will be discharged and they will be recommended home isolation,” the official said.