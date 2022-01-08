COVID-19 | Govt hospitals, DRDO Jammu to rationalise bed occupancy

Jammu: Designated COVID19 government hospitals and DRDO at Bhagwati Nagar will identify serious, moderate and mild COVID19 patients to reduce bed occupancy amid sudden rise in cases in Jammu district.
“This exercise will be conducted from Monday. The hospitals, including DRDO Jammu are likely to identify patients admitted for COVID19 treatment, on the basis of mild, serious or moderate symptoms,” said a senior official.
Jammu district has recorded a spike of 87 cases within 24 hours. The official figures have disclosed that Jammu district reported as many as 263 positive cases today. Those tested positive included 4 health care workers, OPD patients, government officials or employees etc. Yesterday, Jammu district had reported 176 positive cases. The official said, “We want to reduce bed occupancy so that the serious and moderate patients get better and timely treatment to decrease loss of life due to COVID19 as we’ve learnt in two waves.”
“Now, we are better prepared and hence, the patients with mild symptoms will be discharged and they will be recommended home isolation,” the official said.
The official further said, “Though the cases have increased suddenly in Jammu but majority of them have mild symptoms and they can be treated in home isolation.”
“The surge in COVID19 cases is worrying but it has no serious implication on the infected people who mostly recover in home isolation with prescribed medical care. Majority of the positive cases have mild symptoms or they are asymptomatic. The infected people with co-morbidity are at risk and hence, they need urgent care in designated hospitals,” the official said.
At present, there are 25 COVID19 infected patients admitted in the GMC Jammu’s COVID ward and all of them are stable. “Aged people and middle aged people with co-morbidity have been admitted in the COVID ward,” the official said. Whereas, the 500 bedded DRDO at Bhagwati Nagar established exclusively for COVID19 patients is also fully prepared with well trained doctors and paramedical staff to handle the situation. “So far, there are around 52 COVID infected people including women and 6 people in ICU have been admitted in DRDO Bhagwati Nagar,” said an official.
An official said that GMC Jammu had increased 200 emergency beds for COVID19 patients. “The ventilators and oxygen beds are ready though we have some shortage of staff for which advertisement has been issued to fill-up the posts,” the official added.
Meanwhile, MCH Gandhi Nagar has admitted 11 patients, including two children.