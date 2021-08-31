COVID-19 infections found in 25% healthcare staff: Study

New Delhi: A little more than 25 per cent of healthcare workers were infected with coronavirus despite getting fully jabbed, a recent study has revealed, giving an insight on the breakthrough infections due to the Delta variant.

The study, jointly conducted by the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) and Max hospitals in Delhi-NCR, found that vaccination breakthroughs were far more common during the Delta-outbreak in Delhi than previously reported.

However, the severity of the infection was low and vaccination is crucial to avoid severe illnesses, said Shantanu Sengupta, senior scientist with the IGIB and one of the lead researchers of the study.