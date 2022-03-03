COVID-19 | J&K logs 46 positive cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir registered 46 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday while no death was caused by coronavirus during the past 24 hours, the government said.
It said that the active cases of COVID-19 dropped below 500 in J&K and reached 463.
The number of recoveries made in a day was 110, 39 in the Kashmir division and 71 in the Jammu division.
J&K carried out testing of 46,692 samples between Wednesday and Thursday of which 46 were found positive.
The positivity rate of samples is 0.1 percent approximately.
On Thursday, 22 positive cases were reported from Jammu district, 16 from Srinagar district, and three from Doda.
Udhampur and Ramban had two new cases each while one positive case was reported from Bandipora district.
No new cases were reported from 14 districts of J&K.
Currently, 12 patients infected with COVID-19 are admitted for treatment in J&K.
The occupancy of 4838 dedicated beds was 0.25, the government said.