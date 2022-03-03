COVID-19 | J&K logs 46 positive cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir registered 46 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday while no death was caused by coronavirus during the past 24 hours, the government said.

It said that the active cases of COVID-19 dropped below 500 in J&K and reached 463.

The number of recoveries made in a day was 110, 39 in the Kashmir division and 71 in the Jammu division.