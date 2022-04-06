COVID-19: Medical team held hostage, attacked in Rajouri village

Rajouri: A medical team which had gone to Madhaar village of Rajouri’s Kotranka subdivision to administer COVID-19 vaccines was held hostage and attacked by local people.
Chaotic scenes were witnessed on Tuesday at the village as a COVID vaccination team reached there for vaccination of school children.
Some villagers from the area obstructed the vaccination and allegedly kept the team hostage for over an hour before some more villagers intervened to restore calm.
A team of the health department from Kandi block was sent to Madhaar village of Kotranka tehsil and the team reached Government Middle School Madhaar to start vaccination of children between the age group of twelve to fifteen years.
However, as soon as the vaccination of children was started around five to six locals led by one Noor Hussain reached the school premises and started raising slogans against the health department team.
“They started protesting against the vaccination team who were administering COVID vaccination to the children and raised baseless allegations," said officials.
Block Medical Officer Kandi Dr. Iqbal Malik said that the locals hampered the process of vaccination.
"They threatened the health team and also tried to attack the members. They created a tense situation at the spot and sent the students away who had come for vaccination and the team was locked inside one room," BMO added.
He said that the matter has been taken up with police for registration of FIR against the accused. Police have said that the matter is being investigated.