COVID-19 SCARE| DHSK orders limiting attendant entry in hospitals

Srinagar: The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) Thursday ordered to limit the entry of attendants of patients inside the hospital citing that the unnecessary inflow was acting as the course for spread of infection.

The move comes in the wake of Covid-19 wherein concern was being raised on unnecessary gatherings in public places and other religious and cultural functions.

The DHSK through circular instructions has impressed upon all the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) and in-charges of all the government and private hospitals to put a check on the inflow of the attendants.

“The rush visitors and attendants in all government and private hospitals and other clinical establishment is becoming the source of spread of infection especially Covid-19,” the circular reads.

The director has asked the CMOs, Medical Superintendents, Block Medical Officers (BMOs) and in-charge of private hospitals and clinical establishments to limit the number of attendants to the maximum of one per patient.

“No visitors should be allowed inside the hospital,” the circular reads.