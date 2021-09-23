COVID-19 SCARE| DHSK orders limiting attendant entry in hospitals

Srinagar: The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) Thursday ordered to limit the entry of attendants of patients inside the hospital citing that the unnecessary inflow was acting as the course for spread of infection.
The move comes in the wake of Covid-19 wherein concern was being raised on unnecessary gatherings in public places and other religious and cultural functions.
The DHSK through circular instructions has impressed upon all the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) and in-charges of all the government and private hospitals to put a check on the inflow of the attendants.
“The rush visitors and attendants in all government and private hospitals and other clinical establishment is becoming the source of spread of infection especially Covid-19,” the circular reads.
The director has asked the CMOs, Medical Superintendents, Block Medical Officers (BMOs) and in-charge of private hospitals and clinical establishments to limit the number of attendants to the maximum of one per patient.
“No visitors should be allowed inside the hospital,” the circular reads.
The government as well as private hospitals besides nursing homes often witness huge rush of patients and their attendants besides other visitors which raises questions over adherence of Covid-19 protocols. Several videos also went viral on social media highlighting the breach of Covid-19 protocols by the patients and their attendants with no check from the concerned hospital administration.
“So it becomes mandatory to control the unnecessary flow and rush inside the health institutions. The unnecessary gatherings in the hospitals can put the lives of the patients and other attendants at risk,” said a doctor posted in Srinagar.
Covid-19 cases are on a rise in J&K over the past many weeks which raised concerns over the gatherings. The medical experts attribute the rise in the cases to the gatherings and other functions.
The administration has also been urging the public to exercise caution to avoid the spread of the virus. Around 40 to 50 percent cases of Covid-19 are reported from Srinagar district which, according to an official, was worrisome and difficult to break the chain.
Meanwhile, the director has further instructed all the in-charges of the government and private hospitals besides nursing homes and clinical establishments to nominate one nodal officer for ensuring adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and other Covid-19 instruction in the health institutions.
“The list of nodal officers should be submitted to this office within a day including private hospitals and nursing homes and clinical establishments,” the circular reads.