COVID-19| Subsequent waves will depend on circulating variants

Srinagar: In a major reprieve, the new cases of Covid-19 have been falling in J&K for the past few days, Saturday reporting 82 positive cases.

An expert said that the subsequent behaviour of the viral pandemic would depend on the circulating variants.

Social and Preventive Medicine expert, Dr Rouf Hussain Rather, who works in the Divisional COVID Control Room, said that the third wave might have already hit J&K and being “quite mild” might not have been noticed much.

“We saw a rise in cases in Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla and a few other districts in the month of September. We may or may not call this a wave,” he said.

Dr Rather said that the intensity of the waves of pandemic in future would largely depend on the variant and strain of the circulating virus.