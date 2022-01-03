COVID-19 vaccination for 15-17 years age group starts across Kashmir

Srinagar: The COVID-19 vaccination drive for children from 15-17 years age group was rolled out across all districts of Kashmir by the respective district heads on Monday.
On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) encouraged the eligible teenagers to come forward and get vaccinated.
The eligible teenagers are being given a Covaxin dose by the health workers as Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN is the only vaccine with Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for the 15-17 years age group and recommended by ‘Covid-19 Working Group’ of the National Technical Advisory Group on immunisation.
BUDGAM
DC Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza launched the mega vaccination drive for 15-17 years age group of children at Budgam.
Inaugurating the drive, he said that 52,000 children in this age group would be covered under the vaccination drive.
Mirza said that 56 centers had been established in the district where children between this age group would be vaccinated.
He said that the drive would cover all eligible children before January 10.
GANDERBAL
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Baba rolled out the COVID-19 vaccination drive for the 15-17 years age group in the district.
He said 20,218 children would be inoculated in the district.
Baba said that 22 vaccination sites were established in the district.
BARAMULLA
DC Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive for the age group of 15-17 years across the Baramulla district.
Kumar said 100 vaccination centers had been established in the Baramulla district where COVID-19 vaccination would be administered to 68,440 children of which 48,367 were from educational institutions and 2083 were dropouts, orphans, and other categories.
He directed for the completion of 10,000 vaccinations per day till January 10.
ANANTNAG
DC Anantnag Piyush Singla inaugurated the vaccination drive for the 15 to 17 years age group in Anantnag.
He directed the heads of educational institutions to ensure 100 percent vaccination of enrolled eligible students.
PULWAMA
DC Pulwama, Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary inaugurated the COVID-19 vaccination for children of age group 15-17 years at Pulwama.
SHOPIAN
ADC Shopian, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani kick-started the vaccination drive at Shopian.
Chief Medical Officer Shopian, Dr Arshid Tak said that the district would achieve the target of 2300 children within the shortest possible time.
KULGAM
DC Kulgam, Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat launched the vaccination in Kulgam.
He said that 42 vaccination sites had been established with proper arrangements to achieve 100 percent coverage of eligible children in the age group of 15-18 within the shortest possible time.
Bhat said that more than 31,000 children ranging in the age group of 15-18 years in the district would be vaccinated.
BANDIPORA
DC Bandipora Owais Ahmad inaugurated the vaccination drive in Bandipora.
He said 26,639 children in the age group of 15-17 years would be vaccinated.
During the day-long inaugural exercise, about 1600 children were vaccinated across the district.
KUPWARA
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Imam Din inaugurated the vaccination drive at Kupwara.