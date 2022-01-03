COVID-19 vaccination for 15-17 years age group starts across Kashmir

Srinagar: The COVID-19 vaccination drive for children from 15-17 years age group was rolled out across all districts of Kashmir by the respective district heads on Monday.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) encouraged the eligible teenagers to come forward and get vaccinated.

The eligible teenagers are being given a Covaxin dose by the health workers as Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN is the only vaccine with Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for the 15-17 years age group and recommended by ‘Covid-19 Working Group’ of the National Technical Advisory Group on immunisation.