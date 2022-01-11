COVID-19 witnesses surge in Pir Panjal

Among the 45 cases in Poonch, 13 are travellers, and the positivity rate remaining 3 percent.

The number of active cases in Poonch is 125.

The 29 cases in Rajouri is the highest single-day spike in a month.

Among these cases, 10 are from Manjakote block, nine from Darhal, one each from Kalakote and Nowshera, and seven from Sunderbani.